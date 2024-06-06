Where Do Former Wizards Rank Within NBA Finals Starting Lineups?
The NBA Finals Playoff Basketball has finally arrived. It took awhile to get here. The regular season tends to be so long and drawn out. Sometimes, the feeling worldwide is that the NBA should strongly consider shortening the amount of games played throughout the regular season. Doing so would avoid injury and make each game even more meaningful. It also would limit the amount of injuries. That would be beneficial as former Wizard Kristaps Porzingis may not be 100% healthy for the NBA Finals.
With the NBA regular season being so long and the postseason being so rough and tough on one's body, it is important to have plenty of depth on your team if you want to go all the way and hoist the Larry O'Brien trophy when it's all said and done. There's a saying that says "May the best team win." Within the NBA Finals, the starting lineup could come into play there. Who has the best starting five? Who has the best players on the court within their starting five? Here is my list ranking the best players in this series.
1. Luka Doncic - Dallas Mavericks
2. Jayson Tatum - Boston Celtics
3. Kyrie Irving - Dallas Mavericks
4. Jaylen Brown - Boston Celtics
5. Kristaps Porzingis - Boston Celtics
6. Jrue Holiday - Boston Celtics
7. Derrick White - Boston Celtics
8. Daniel Gafford - Dallas Mavericks
9. PJ Washington - Dallas Mavericks
10. Derrick Jones lll - Dallas Mavericks
Former Wizard Kristaps Porzingis ranks fifth in this ranking while former Wizard Daniel Gafford ranks eighth. It will be an interesting matchup as the two former teammates from their days with the Washington Wizards will be matching up in the NBA Finals. All the days of practicing together will now pay off in the NBA Finals as one of them will walk away with a championship. Which one will it be? We will find out as the NBA Finals starts Thursday, June 6th, 2024 at 8 PM Eastern Time in Boston, Massachusetts.