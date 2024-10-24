Inside The Wizards

Wizards Reveal NBA Cup Court

The Washington Wizards will debut a new court for the NBA Cup.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 6, 2024; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Washington Wizards small forward Kyle Kuzma (33) reacts after making a trick shot before the game against the Toronto Raptors at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images
Oct 6, 2024; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Washington Wizards small forward Kyle Kuzma (33) reacts after making a trick shot before the game against the Toronto Raptors at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images / Eric Bolte-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Wizards and the rest of the league will participate in the second annual Emirates NBA Cup next month.

All 30 teams have been divided into six groups of five and will play four regular season games against each of the other teams in their group. Two of those games will be on the road where the other two will be at home, where the Wizards will debut this court.

Every team is donning a special court for the NBA Cup, which takes plays on Tuesdays and Fridays during the month of November.

This year, the Wizards are in East Group C with the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks.

The Wizards will debut their new court on Nov. 22 when the Celtics come to town for their second and final visit of the season. Then, the team will play on the court once again on Nov. 26 against the Bulls.

If the Wizards were to advance to the knockout stage, there would be a chance for the team to play on the court one more time, but given the talent levels across all five teams in the group, the Wizards are unlikely to make it out of the group stage for a second straight season.

Last year, the NBA Cup had skeptics, but it turned out to be a successful tournament. Playoff atmospheres were brought into regular season games and it really gave the league some momentum early in the year that was parlayed from the initial early-season excitement.

For a young Wizards team still a few years away from contending, the NBA Cup will provide an opportunity for these players to compete in a high-intensity environment that they wouldn't have otherwise had.

The Wizards are back in action for their season opener tonight against the Celtics.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News