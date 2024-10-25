Inside The Wizards

Cavaliers vs. Wizards Preview: Can Washington Bounce Back?

The Washington Wizards look for their first win of the season against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 25, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) reacts along the sideline as Washington Wizards forward Richaun Holmes (22) defends during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards fell in their season opener to the Boston Celtics, but they will have a chance to get in the win column for the first time as they host the Cleveland Cavaliers at Capital One Arena.

The Wizards started off their opener in lockstep with the Celtics, but ultimately Boston pulled away and cruised to a 20-point win. For the Wizards, their goal for tonight and in every game this season is to play a full 48 minutes at the highest level possible. They will certainly have to do that if they want a chance to beat the Cavs at home tonight.

The Cavs began their season with a win against the Toronto Raptors by 30 points on the road, making a statement with 136 points as an offense, the most by any team in its opener other than the Golden State Warriors, who scored 140 against the Portland Trail Blazers.

That means the Wizards defense will have to take a step forward against the Cavaliers, but it is still very much a work in progress. That's why playing Cleveland so early in the season will be a litmus test for how the team feels on the defensive end.

The Wizards do have one reprieve, and that is the fact that the Cavs will be on the second night of a back-to-back after facing off against the Detroit Pistons tonight. Perhaps the Wizards will run into some tired legs, which could help them compete.

On the flip side, the Wizards' job may also be a little harder as rookie point guard Bub Carrington suffered a "mild" ankle sprain and could be out for tonight's game. With Carrington out, coach Brian Keefe will have to change his starting lineup, which could mean fellow rookie Kyshawn George or Corey Kispert move into the first five.

Tipoff for the game is set for tomorrow at 7 p.m. ET.

