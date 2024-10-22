NBA Scout Shares Massive Hopes for Wizards Rookie
The Washington Wizards will have a pair of interesting rookies on their roster heading into the season, and while No. 2 overall pick Alex Sarr may grab most of the headlines, it's Bub Carrington—who was drafted 14th—that may end up being the better of the two players.
Josh Robbins of The Athletic caught up with a couple of NBA scouts and asked for their thoughts on Carrington, and both provided glowing reviews on the first-year guard.
“I think he’s the best young prospect on the Wizards,” one scout said. “I think he has a chance to be the best point guard in this previous draft class, and if he’s a 10-year NBA starter, it’s not going to shock me.”
So apparently, there is some buzz that Carrington, not Sarr, will end up being the best player on the Wizards moving forward. Heck, that also rules out impressive youngsters such as Bilal Coulibaly and Corey Kispert.
Another scout went as far to say that Carrington could be one of the top players from his class.
“I think he has a chance to be one of the better prospects in this (past) draft," the scout said.
Carrington spent one year at the University of Pittsburgh, playing in 33 games and averaging 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists over 33.2 minutes a night on 41.2/32.2/78.5 shooting splits.
The 19-year-old certainly has a lot to work on offensively, as evidenced by his rather pedestrian preseason showing, but he clearly has immense potential.
One thing is for sure: Carrington should certainly get a lot of opportunities with Washington, which won just 15 games last season and seems likely to trade some veteran players this year.
We'll see how much playing time Carrington receives this season.
