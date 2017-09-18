NFL

Report: Randall Cobb Getting MRI on Shoulder Monday

1:27 | NFL
Why Does the NFL Make the Most Money?
Khadrice Rollins
22 minutes ago

Randall Cobb will be getting an MRI on his shoulder Monday to determine the severity of his injury after leaving Sunday's game against the Falcons, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports.

Cobb left the game late in the second half after getting six catches for 60 yards and 10 rushing yards on one attempt.

In addition to Cobb being banged up, the Packers also played most of the game without Jordy Nelson, who left in the first quarter with a quad injury. There has been no update on Nelson's injury.

With Cobb and Nelson potentially on the shelf, the Packers will likely rely more on Davante Adams who has 11 catches for 146 yards and a touchdown to start the season. Ty Montgomery, Martellus Bennett, Geronimo Allison and Richard Rodgers could also see increases in looks.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 2: Pick Up J.J. Nelson, Chris Carson

Cobb, 27, is in his seventh year in the league. Last season he missed three games with a hamstring injury.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters