Report: Randall Cobb Getting MRI on Shoulder Monday

Why Does the NFL Make the Most Money?

Randall Cobb will be getting an MRI on his shoulder Monday to determine the severity of his injury after leaving Sunday's game against the Falcons, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports.

Cobb left the game late in the second half after getting six catches for 60 yards and 10 rushing yards on one attempt.

In addition to Cobb being banged up, the Packers also played most of the game without Jordy Nelson, who left in the first quarter with a quad injury. There has been no update on Nelson's injury.

With Cobb and Nelson potentially on the shelf, the Packers will likely rely more on Davante Adams who has 11 catches for 146 yards and a touchdown to start the season. Ty Montgomery, Martellus Bennett, Geronimo Allison and Richard Rodgers could also see increases in looks.

• Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 2: Pick Up J.J. Nelson, Chris Carson

Cobb, 27, is in his seventh year in the league. Last season he missed three games with a hamstring injury.