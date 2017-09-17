Every Sunday, we’ll give you the three biggest names on the waiver wire that you need to know. When you’re making your bids this week, you’ll want to plan around these three players.

J.J. Nelson, WR, Cardinals

Nelson took on a larger role in the Arizona offense in Week 2 with John Brown out because of a quad injury, and he made the most of his opportunity. He racked up seven targets, catching five of them for 120 yards and a touchdown. He was the one consistent threat in the Cardinals’ offense, and while he won’t have the benefit of playing the Colts every week, the fact that he’s a playmaker on a team desperate for them bodes well for his future.

Chris Johnson was the most effective back for the Cardinals in their first game without David Johnson, but that only translated to 44 yards on 11 carries. Kerwynn Williams ran the ball nine times for 22 yards, and Andre Ellington had 23 total yards on five touches. In other words, the Cardinals are likely going to have to rely on their passing game to move the ball down the field with Johnson on the shelf.

The issue for Nelson, if there is one, will be workload. Larry Fitzgerald is locked atop the depth chart, and Jaron Brown totaled 11 targets in the win over the Colts. John Brown has been unable to stay healthy the last few seasons, but his role in the offense appears safe for the time being. There are only so many targets to go around, and Nelson will be on the short end of the stick from time to time this season.

The Cardinals offense, too, could lead to a boom-or-bust nature to Nelson’s fantasy production. The struggled mightily to move the ball against a Colts defense that made Jared Goff look like an MVP candidate in Week 1. Even with all that in the equation, Nelson is worth a shot on waiver wires in all formats this week.

Chris Carson, RB, Seahawks

Thomas Rawls made his season debut on Sunday, but he was no more than a footnote, carrying the ball five times for four yards. Instead, it was Carson who took the Seattle running back gig and ran with it.

Carson had 20 carries for 93 yards in the Seahawks’ 12–9 win over the 49ers in Week 2. Seattle’s offense struggled to find any sort of rhythm, finally scoring a touchdown to take the lead for good on a pass from Russell Wilson to Paul Richardson about halfway through the fourth quarter. For most of the afternoon, Carson was the only reliable threat on the Seattle offense.

Marshawn Lynch may be gone, but the Seahawks offense is still built similarly to the way it was when Beast Mode rampaged in Seattle. As great as Wilson can be—and he flashed his unique skill set on the touchdown pass to Richardson—the Seahawks need a reliable running game alongside him to alleviate some of the pressure. Rawls will be in the mix, but appears to be in a secondary role. Eddie Lacy was a healthy scratch on Sunday. C.J. Prosise has been relegated to pass-catching duty. Carson is in the driver’s seat in the Seattle backfield. That will have him on the flex radar in Week 3.

Samaje Perine, RB, Redskins

Rob Kelley ran the ball well early in the Redskins win over the Rams on Sunday, picking up 78 yards on 12 carries. Unfortunately, he left the game with a rib injury, the severity of which won’t be known until early this week. Jay Gruden said after the game the team suspects it’s a broken rib, but it won’t know for sure until it gets back to Washington. Should he miss time, it looks like Samaje Perine will get a shot to take over in the Washington backfield.

Perine, the rookie out of Oklahoma, had 67 yards on 21 carries, most of which came after Kelley’s injury. While the efficiency numbers leave plenty to be desired, the fact that he dominated the touches out of the backfield cannot be overlooked. Chris Thompson scored two touchdowns, but he got just six touches, three of which were carries. The Redskins have had Thompson in their building long enough to know exactly what he is. If they were going to thrust him into a featured rushing role, it would have happened by now. Perine looks like the man, should Kelley miss time.

The Redskins have a couple of tough games looming on the schedule, with a brief swing through the AFC West the next two weeks. The Redskins will host the Raiders next week, and then visit the Chiefs in Week 4. If Kelley’s injury is minor, Perine isn’t likely to have a huge role in the offense for the long term. He should definitely be on your waiver-wire radar, but he’s safely behind Carson in the pecking order at running back.