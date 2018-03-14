The Jets plan to sign quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to a one-year deal worth up to $15 million, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports.

Bridgewater, who threw two passes last season, is almost two years removed from a devastating knee injury that kept him out of the entire 2016 season. The 2014 first-round pick started 28 games for the Vikings over his first two seasons and helped lead the team to an 11-5 record and the NFC North title in 2015.

For his career, Bridgewater has completed 64.7 percent of his passes for 6,150 yards, 28 touchdowns and 22 interceptions.

On Tuesday, it was reported that the Jets planned to re-sign quarterback Josh McCown, who started 13 games for them last season. In those games, McCown completed 67.3 percent of his throws for 2,926 yards, 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions, and the team went 5-8 in those games.

Additionally, Rapoport also reports New York will re-sign safety Terrence Brooks to a two-year deal.