Report: Josh McCown Returns to Jets on One-Year Deal

The Jets will bring back quarterback Josh McCown on a one-year deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

By Daniel Rapaport
March 13, 2018

The Jets will bring back quarterback Josh McCown on a one-year deal worth $10 million, https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/973659410517184512https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/973659410517184512 ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

McCown, 38, started 13 games for New York last year and threw for 2,926, 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions as the Jets went 5-8 in the games he started. 

The Jets are also reportedly close to reaching a deal with free-agent quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, and there is reason to believe New York is also considering drafting a signal-caller with the sixth overall pick. 

A career journeyman who has started 73 games for eight different teams, McCown has thrown for 17,168 yards, 97 touchdowns and 78 interceptions over his 16-year career. 

McCown's signing comes amid a significant reshuffle among the league's quarterbacks. Kirk Cousins plans to sign with the Vikings on a three-year deal, Sam Bradford will join the Cardinals on a one-year deal, and Case Keenum will sign with Denver. 

