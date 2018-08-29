The Seattle Seahawks have agreed to extend receiver Tyler Lockett on a three-year, $37.8 million deal, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. The contract will have a base value of $31.8 million with $20 million guaranteed.

Lockett was entering the final year of a four-year, $3.3 million rookie deal and was slated to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. Since being selected in the third round of the 2015 draft out of Kansas State, Lockett has tallied 137 receptions for 1,816 yards and nine touchdowns through three seasons. Last year, he caught 45 passes for 555 yards and two touchdowns.

Lockett, 25, is also one of the most dangerous return specialists in the NFL. He boasts career averages of 8.2 yards per punt return and 25.6 yards per kick return. He also led the league in kickoff return yards last season (949).

In 2016, Lockett was one of three rookies named to the Pro Bowl with his selection as a kick returner. He has also been named a second-team All-Pro twice in his career (2016-17) for his return prowess.

Lockett's deal marked the second transaction the Seahawks executed Wednesday after the acquisition of quarterback Brett Hundley from the Packers in exchange for a draft pick.