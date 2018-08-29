The Seattle Seahawks will acquire backup quarterback Brett Hundley from the Green Bay Packers, Adam Schefter and Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com report.

In exchange for Hundley, Green Bay will receive a 2019 sixth-round draft pick, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports.

Hundley is entering his third season in the NFL after being drafted by the Packers out of UCLA in the fifth round in 2015.

In his two years in Green Bay, Hundley appeared in 15 games. He started nine contests last season after Aaron Rodgers broke his collarbone in Week 6. In the 11 games he played last season, Hundley completed 60.8% of his passes for 1,836 yards, nine touchdowns and 12 interceptions. The Packers went 3-6 in the nine games he started.

After backing up a two-time MVP to start his career, Hundley will now play behind four-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson. In his previous six seasons in the NFL, Wilson started in all 96 regular season games and all 12 playoff games Seattle played.

Demovsky reports Green Bay will keep DeShone Kizer and Tim Boyle as backups for Rodgers barring something unforseen in Thursday's preseason finale that would force the teamm to take a different approach to its 53-man roster.

The Packers and Seahawks will play each other in Week 11 on Thursday, Nov. 15 in Seattle.