November 23, 2021
Giants' Joe Judge Puts More Blame on Coaches Than Players After Monday's Loss

Author:

Giants coach Joe Judge addressed his team's continued struggles following Monday night's 30–10 loss to the Buccaneers, saying his coaching staff needs to do a better job of putting his team in positions to succeed. 

"I'm just going to keep it very blunt right there: we've got to do a better job of putting our players in position to make plays," Judge said. "We have too many good players."

His message, per multiple reports, was to blame the coaches more than the players. 

"You can put that down tonight. Got that?" Judge told reporters. "You guys can write that tonight. Players have to execute. That is  their job, right? It is our job to teach them. It's their job to go out and execute.

"But we've got to make sure we put them in position to have success. That has to be consistent, by the way. So, you can go ahead and write that down. I'm not going to debate that."

New York was tied 10–10 with the Buccaneers midway through the second quarter, but failed to score for the remainder of the contest. The second half of the game was relatively noncompetitive with Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady resting for most of the game's final 15 minutes. 

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones finished the loss completing just 23 of his 38 pass attempts for 167 yards. He tossed one touchdown and two interceptions. 

New York also totaled just 66 yards on the ground. 

When asked postgame if he still had confidence in his offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, Judge said, "I have faith in all the people on our team — players, coaches, everyone. We'll assess everything as a team and make any move we need to going forward." 

However, when asked explicitly if Garrett would remain as the team's offensive coordinator, Judge said, "I'm not going to go into it right now."

New York dropped to 3–7 with the loss and moved to fourth place in the NFC East. They are set to host Philadelphia on Sunday. 

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.

