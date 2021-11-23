Bucs Handle Giants, 30-10, to Move to 7-3 on the Year

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) came into its Monday Night Football matchup with the New York Giants (3-7) in need of a win after dropping the last two games to the Saints and the Washington Football Team.

Tom Brady threw for over 300 yards and two touchdowns and the defense held the Giants to 10 points as the Bucs played one of their best rounds of complimentary football this year en route to a three-score win over the Giants, who have given them trouble in the past.

Let's dive into this week's recap.

Brady and Co. received the ball to start the game and started the game's first drive at the Tampa Bay 27.

It took the Bucs three plays to move into Giants territory. A rare Mike Evans carry on an end-around gained 10-yards and then an impressive 15-yard grab by Cameron Brate gave the Bucs a 1st and 10 at the New York 23. It took Tampa Bay just three more plays to find the end zone as Brady hit Chris Godwin on a screen pass and watched him dart 13-yards into the end zone.

Ryan Succop nailed the PAT and the Bucs led, 7-0, with 11:03 to go in the first quarter.

The Giants ran seven plays and reached the Tampa Bay 33 before facing their first third down of the game. Daniel Jones hit Evan Engram for a nine-yard catch-and-run down the left sideline and then Sean Murphy-Bunting was hit with a defensive pass interference call on 3rd and 6 a couple plays later to give the Giants a 1st and 10 at the Tampa Bay 15.

New York faced yet another third down a couple of plays later and a false start on Will Hernandez turned the 3rd and 9 into a 3rd and 14 that Jones and Co. couldn't overcome. Graham Gano's 37-yard field goal attempt was good and the Bucs now led, 7-3, with 4:04 left in the first quarter.

Leonard Fournette touched the ball on four of first five snaps of the Bucs' second drive and gained 33-yards on those touches to help move the Bucs close to midfield. A six-yard completion Rob Gronkowski moved the Bucs into Giants territory and then gains of two-, five-, and six-yards had them in field goal position at the New York 33.

But the Bucs soon faced a 3rd and 4. It didn't matter, however as Brady juked a Giants defender and scrambled 10-yards to give the Bucs offense a 1st and 10 at the Giants 23.

Evans came up with a seven-yard reception on 3rd and 4 a few plays later to set the Bucs up with a 1st and goal from the Giants 10, but the offense couldn't get into the end zone and had to settle for a 28-yard Succop field goal.

Succop's kick went through the uprights to extend the Bucs' lead to 10-3 with 11:16 to go in the first half.

The Bucs defense came through with a big three-and-out thanks to a big sack from Nadmukong Suh on 3rd and 2.

Riley Dixon's 52-yard punt meant the Bucs started their third drive of the game at their own 15.

Tampa Bay's drive ended as soon as it started once Brady's first down pass bounced off Evans' chest and into the arms of Adoree Jackson. The interception gave the Giants a 1st and goal at the Bucs 5 with a chance to tie the game.

The last guy the Bucs expected to score a touchdown in Andrew Thomas did just so on 2nd and goal. It looked like the Bucs were going to win the down as Lavonte David closed in on Jones, but Jones lofted the pass off his back foot and Thomas showed some incredible athleticism to make the catch and tie the game at 14-14 with 9:14 left in the first half after Gano's PAT went through the uprights.

The Bucs quickly faced a 3rd and 3 on their next drive, but protection allowed Brady to hit Gronkowski deep for 35-yards to the New York 29. Brady then hit his other tight end, Brate, for 12-yards to set up a 1st and goal at the 6. Ronald Jones II took it in for six points two plays later and Succop's PAT was good, which pushed the Bucs' lead to 17-10 with 5:06 to go in the first half.

John Ross got the Giants' fourth drive started off with a 16-yard run, but the offense sputter a couple of plays later on 3rd and 5. Kadarius Toney appeared to initially have the first down on a five-yard catch, but the Bucs challenged the call and it was overturned since Toney didn't fully establish possession before stepping out of bounds. Antoine Winfield Jr. was there to knock the ball away, which ended the drive for the Giants.

Tampa Bay was able to drive down to the Giants 35 and it would've had a 1st and goal from the 1 thanks to a huge Godwin catch-and-run, but a holding call on Tristan Wirfs ruined everything and the Bucs had to punt. Bradley Pinion's punt sailed 41-yards through the air and the Bucs pinned it at the New York 9, which is where the Giants' last drive of the first half would begin.

New York tried to get some more points on the board, but their attempt failed miserably when Darius Slayton fumbled the ball on the last play of the first half. Winfield Jr. recovered the ball and was able to lateral it to Mike Edwards, but the Giants forced him out of bounds to end the half.

New York received the ball to start the second half and it took just three plays for the offense to get into field goal range thanks to a 28-yard completion from Jones to Kyle Rudolph. The Bucs defense held tough, however, and stopped the Giants offense on a 4th and 1 a few players.

Brady and the Bucs offense started their first drive of the second half at their own 25. It almost ended in a three-and-out, but Brady hit Evans for 17-yards down the left sideline on 3rd and 11 to keep the drive alive. Brady then completed his next three passes for 36-yards (including one to Breshad Perriman) to move the Bucs into the red zone.

Julian Love was hit with defensive holding, which set the Bucs up with a 1st and goal from the 8. Brady rifled one into the Evans' breadbasket two plays later to not just lift the Bucs' to a 24-10 lead, but to also give Evans the Bucs' franchise record for most total touchdowns in team history.

Jones made his worst mistake of the game on the Giants' next drive. Devin White pressured him off the edge and Jones threw the ball right into the arms of Steve McClendon, one of the Bucs defensive linemen.

The Bucs took over at the New York 37 with a chance to go up three scores and they did just enough to get into field goal range. Succop's 40-yard attempt sailed through the uprights and the Bucs now led, 27-10, with 3:53 left in the third quarter.

The Bucs defense forced a 4th and 2 a few plays into the Giants' next drive, but Jones rolled out to the right and completed a seven-yard pass to Toney and gave the Giants a first down at the Bucs 48. All momentum was killed by a holding call and a block in the back, however, and the Giants had to punt.

The Giants defense returned the favor and forced the Bucs offense to punt the ball away with 12:31 left in the game. Pinion's 55-yard punt pinned the Giants inside their own 10 to start their next drive.

New York was able to work itself out of the shadow of its own end zone, but Tampa Bay shut things down before the offense could reach midfield. White deflected a Jones pass that landed in Edwards' hands, which gave the Bucs the ball at their own 39.

Evans' 21-yard reception on first down moved the Bucs offense into field goal range, but Perriman couldn't come up with enough yards on 3rd and 9 to get the first, so Succop was left to attempt a 30-yard field goal, which was good. The Bucs now led, 30-10, with 7:48 left in the game.

Jones and the Giants went three-and-out on the next drive. Blaine Gabbert and some of the other Bucs backups came in for the Bucs' next drive and went three-and-out, too.

Anthony Nelson and Cam Gill ended the Giants' nex t drive with back-to-back sacks on third and fourth down to give Gabbert and the Bucs offense the ball on the New York 38.

Those two sacks ended the game, as well, as the Bucs ran out the clock the rest of the way en route to their 7-3 record.

Tampa Bay will travel to Indianapolis to take on the Colts in Week 12. Kickoff is set for 1PM EST on Sunday, November 28.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.