49ers' Offensive Guard Overview: Competition Runs Deep
The San Francisco 49ers let Aaron Banks walk in free agency this offseason, and now the offensive guard rooms look to be one where a position battle is brewing.
Dominick Puni
The third-rounder from Kansas was excellent in his first season with the 49ers. If Puni can build off of that campaign, he can ascend into one of the best guards in the NFL for years to come. Even a plateau and consistent play in year two would mean a reliable starter. San Francisco has to feel good here.
Spencer Burford
Puni took the job Burford once had at right guard. After two years as a starter, Burford was a backup last year. Now, he is back and competing for the left guard job, where he spent a little time last year.
Ben Bartch
Ben Bartch has been with San Francisco for the past year and a half. He only has 65 snaps at left guard with the team, but that is plenty for a competition featuring players with little experience.
Nick Zakelj
The 2022 sixth-round pick by San Francisco had 122 snaps at left guard to close out the year in 2024 and now he will come into 2025 with just as good of a chance to win the spot.
Connor Colby
Colby is a rookie seventh-round pick from Iowa. The round is not intriguing, but the school he comes from makes your ears perk up. Can he shock some and win the left guard job?
Drew Moss
The rookie UDFA from Colorado State cannot be declared out of any open competition at this point.