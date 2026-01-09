5 San Francisco 49ers who need to step up to beat Philadelphia Eagles
The San Francisco 49ers are going to need key performances from some of the core pieces of the offense if they want to beat the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round.
If the 49ers are going to walk out with a win and a chance to continue their playoff journey, who will be the players making things happen?
Dominick Puni
Puni was banged up to start the season but has turned a corner and become an impact player down the stretch. This week will be massive for him, as the majority of his snaps will come against Jalen Carter. The Eagles front is dangerous in all areas, so he will not get as much help as he would like, either. If he can hold Carter in check, the rest of the line may do just fine.
Upton Stout
The 49ers rookie could hold the key to whether the defense has success. Stout has been a talented rookie, but he is limited in his size, and the Eagles can try to scheme him out of the game by going into heavier formations.
If the 49ers take him out, it will be their third linebacker, likely Kyzir White or Jason Pinnock, getting the snaps. This is how the Eagles can expose the 49ers' defense. If Stout can play big against heavier offensive weapons, he can save the 49ers a lot of issues in the back end.
Alfred Collins
Another 49er will be called upon for a big workload. The Eagles want to grind teams down with their run game. Jordan Elliott has been banged up, and Collins is the 49ers' best run defender anyway. Collins is in his first playoff game against an Eagles line that won a Super Bowl. How can he handle the pressure?
Brock Purdy
You can make a clear argument that Brock Purdy has been better than Jalen Hurts this season. Hurts has the ring, but Purdy is not lacking playoff experience. The Eagles can win without Hurts playing well; the 49ers cannot win without Purdy playing well. It is a great defense; it is on the road in a tough environment, but it is also why you pay Purdy the money that they did. He needs to step up.
Jauan Jennings
This game could swing millions of dollars for Jennings. Ricky Pearsall may be out, and if he plays, he will be limited. So, all eyes will shift to Jennings. If he beats Quinyon Mitchell for a big game, the 49ers can win, and Jennings can add to his price tag. If Mitchell beats him up and he looks like he is all talk, it may not serve him well in free agency.
