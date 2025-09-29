Liam Coen Vehemently Shuts Down Question About Robert Saleh After Testy Exchange
The biggest storyline out of the Jaguars' game on Sunday was not the team's 26-21 win over the 49ers, but rather Jacksonville coach Liam Coen's seemingly testy postgame exchange with San Francisco defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, which presumably was a result of Saleh accusing the Jags of legal sign-stealing in comments made this week.
Coen opted not to address the accusations on Friday when asked about them during his presser. But it seemed like he was perhaps airing out some of his frustrations on Sunday when he was yelling at and being held back from Saleh after the game.
Niners coach Kyle Shanahan did discuss the issue in his presser, when he said he tried to clear it up but "didn't see what happened."
"[Coen] shouldn't be that sensitive about it, but it is what it is. Not too worried about it," Shanahan said.
Coen, meanwhile, was predictably asked about the moment, as well, but his comments were much more limited. In fact, he made it extremely clear early on that he would not be answering any questions on the matter.
"Not a big deal. Just [going to] keep that between us," Coen replied to what seemed to be a question about the incident.
When pressed, he continued: "I'm gonna keep that between us. Nope, just gonna keep that between us right now. That's it."
Watch that below, right at the start:
Props to Coen for refusing to fan the flames there ... but he might regret his choice when he hears how Saleh responded.
The Jags will know look to (hopefully) put this behind them as they prepare for a sure-to-be-tough contest against the Chiefs next Monday at 8:15 p.m.