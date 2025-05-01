49ers Pick Offensive Tackle in Way-Too-Early 2026 NFL Mock Draft
The 2026 NFL Draft is roughly 360 days away. What better time to do a mock draft?
Thankfully, our friends at Pro Football Focus are way ahead of us. They recently did a way-too-early 2026 NFL Mock Draft. And in it, the 49ers take Iowa offensive tackle Gennings Dunker in Round 1 with pick no. 29 (apparently PFF expects the 49ers to lose in the NFC Championship).
"The 49ers didn’t address their glaring need along the offensive line until the seventh round, when they selected Iowa’s Connor Colby," writes PFF. "San Francisco takes his college teammate here in Dunker, who is a perfect fit in Kyle Shanahan’s outside-zone heavy offense.
"Iowa’s right tackle earned a 90.2 PFF run-blocking grade this past season, second only to Spencer Fano among FBS tackles. His 90.2 PFF overall grade placed fifth in the nation, as well. Dunker is a powerful player with the leg drive to pancake defenders."
If the 49ers are looking to replace right tackle Colton McKivitz next year, then Dunker would be a terrific pick. But if the 49ers need to replace Trent Williams, then they'll need to draft someone who can play left tackle, not just on the right side.
Ideally, this was the year to take an offensive tackle because the 49ers were picking in the top 11. Next year, the 49ers might be picking near the bottom of Round 1, and most left tackles get picked in the top 10. This year, three got picked in the top 9.
Oh well. At least the 49ers sign D.J. Humphries.