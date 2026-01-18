Why the 49ers Overachieved This Season Despite Playoff Loss to Seattle

The San Francisco 49ers’ season ended in a 41–6 blowout loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the Divisional Round.

After a disastrous 2024 season in which the 49ers went 6–11, rebounding to a 12–5 record and earning a playoff berth alone suggests an impressive turnaround.

The 49ers’ season will be remembered for the ages. That may sound strange for an organization that measures success in Super Bowls, yet even as the wait for a sixth Lombardi Trophy continues, San Francisco put together a run that once seemed impossible.

Why the 49ers overachieved this season

May 9, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, right, confers with defensive coordinator Robert Saleh during the teamís rookie minicamp. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

The 49ers’ 2025 season can be defined by four main factors: injuries, resilience, top-tier coaching, and top-tier investment across the board.

From training camp through Week 1, injuries dictated the 49ers’ season. Long-term setbacks to Brock Purdy and George Kittle set an ominous tone, followed by season-ending injuries to Nick Bosa in Week 3 and Fred Warner in Week 6. Ricky Pearsall spent nearly half the year battling injuries, and with every position affected, the 49ers often looked done and dusted.

The coaching staff across all three phases, led by Kyle Shanahan and supported by Klay Kubiak, Robert Saleh, and Brant Boyer, performed at an extremely high level.

This season could ultimately be remembered as Shanahan’s best, even though he has already guided the 49ers to two NFC Championship Games and two Super Bowl appearances.

They all managed to get the absolute maximum out of their players. Backup quarterback Mac Jones went 5–3 in Brock Purdy’s absence despite a depleted offense. Shanahan and Kubiak found a gem in tight end Jake Tonges. Not to mention the fiasco involving Brandon Aiyuk.

Saleh guided a group of rookies and sixth- and seventh-string linebackers to a stunning playoff victory over the defending Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, on their home turf.

Boyer turned kicker Eddy Piñeiro into one of the most successful kickers in 49ers history and made special teams one of San Francisco’s strongest units.

This is only a small snippet, but the front office can hold their heads high after navigating a season marked by a revolving door of injuries and adversities.

This doesn’t even reflect the tangible improvements. The 49ers’ roster has never felt more united, resilient, and selfless. From rookies to veterans, everyone stepped up, adapted to injuries, and carried one another through adversity, creating a bond that translated directly to their on-field success.

Bravo, San Francisco.

Read More