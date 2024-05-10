49ers RB Isaac Guerendo Explains Why He is Well Suited to be a Backup
SANTA CLARA -- 49ers rookie running back Isaac Guerendo spoke to the media on Thursday. Here's what he said.
Q: How many games did you start in college?
GUERENDO: "One."
Q: How do you explain that?
GUERENDO: "I played with a lot of great backs. Going to this level, I think it's something that helps me, because a lot of these guys have been the featured guy since they were in high school. For me, it gives me a leg up in the sense of what are these guys going to do when they aren't the starter? How are they going to handle that? How are they going to move forward with that given the fact that I've already been through it plenty of times. It's not going to change my mind set."
Q: Were you mainly a wide receiver in high school?
GUERENDO: "Yeah, that was all I played, receiver."
Q: What led to the transition to running back?
GUERENDO: "Went to Wisconsin at first, and I talked to the offensive coordinator a lot when I was transitioning there, and he gave me a Jonathan Taylor comparison. You can't complain about that. Also being a part of an offense where they didn't throw the ball a lot when I was there. He just saw more opportunity if I were to switch to running back. The amount of great running backs who came out of that school was a lot, so I saw a big opportunity for me. I was really happy with the switch and I've been there ever since."
Q: Did you always have NFL aspirations, or was there a part of you that thought you might go into track since you were a state track champ?
GUERENDO: "That was definitely a thought. Obviously I always wanted to play in the NFL, but there came a point when I was younger, I wasn't highly recruited. So I thought maybe track was the way to go, but fortunately I was given a few opportunities, I took those and ran with them."