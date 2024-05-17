Starting NFL Quarterbacks Who Couldn't Win on the 49ers
Even though the 49ers keep losing Super Bowls, most analysts agree they have the best roster in the NFL. It's so good, that almost any starting quarterback would have a winning record playing for the 49ers.
Let's go through all 32 starting quartrebacks and determine which ones are so bad that they couldn't win on this juggernaut.
NFC
Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals. He went 9-5 with the Cardinals in 2021 when they had some talent, so yeah, he probably could win on the 49ers.
Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks. He had a winning record with the Seahawks the past two seasons, so yeah, he probably could win on the 49ers.
Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams. He won a Super Bowl two years ago, so yeah, he probably could win on the 49ers.
Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons. He beat the 49ers last season while playing on the Vikings when Justin Jefferson was out, so yeah, he probably could win on the 49ers.
Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He went 9-8 with the Buccaneers last season, so yeah, he probably could win on the 49ers.
Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints. He went 9-8 with the Saints last season, so yeah, he probably could win on the 49ers.
Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers. He played on the worst team by far and still completed nearly 60 percent of his passes as a rookie, so yeah, he probably could win on the 49ers.
Jared Goff, Detroit Lions. He has one of the best arms in the league and he has been to two NFC Championship Games, so yeah, he probably could win on the 49ers.
Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers. He nearly beat the 49ers in the playoffs in his first season as a starter, so yeah, he probably could win on the 49ers.
Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears. He was the no. 1 pick in this year's draft and every draft analyst loves him, so yeah, he probably could win on the 49ers.
Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings. He actually started one game for San Francisco last season and lost, so no, Darnold definitely couldn't win on the 49ers.
Daniel Jones, New York Giants. He took the Giants to the playoffs a year ago, so yeah, he probably could win on the 49ers.
Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys. He has a career record of 73-41, so yeah, he probably could win on the 49ers.
Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles. He has a career record of 34-17, so yeah, he probably could win on the 49ers.
Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders. He's just a rookie, but he was the no. 2 pick and he threw 1,428 passes in college, so yeah, he probably could win on the 49ers.
AFC
Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs. He's one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, so yeah, he probably could win on the 49ers.
Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers. He went to the playoffs a year ago when his head coach was Brandon Staley, who now is the 49ers' assistant head coach, so yeah, Herbert probably could win on the 49ers.
Bo Nix, Denver Broncos. He's just a rookie, but he threw nearly 2,000 passes in college and completed more than 66 percent of them, so yeah, he probably could win on the 49ers.
Aidan O'Connell, Las Vegas Raiders. He was 5-5 with the Raiders last season, so yeah, he probably could win on the 49ers.
C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans. He turned the freaking Texans into a playoff team in his rookie season,, so yeah, he probably could win on the 49ers.
Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars. He finished 7th in the MVP voting a year ago, so yeah, he probably could win on the 49ers.
Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts. He was 2-2 on the Colts last season before he got injured, so yeah, he probably could win on the 49ers.
Will Levis, Tennessee Titans. He had a 2-1 TD-INT ratio in nine games with the Titans last season, so yeah, he probably could win on the 49ers.
Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens. He just won his second MVP, so yeah, he probably could win on the 49ers.
Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals. He has been to a Super Bowl and he finished fourth in MVP voting a year ago, so yeah, he probably could win on the 49ers.
Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns. He was 5-1 with the Browns last season, so yeah, he probably could win on the 49ers if he could stay healthy.
Russell Wilson, Pittsburgh Steelers. He was 7-8 last season on the Broncos, who are awful, so yeah, he probably could win on the 49ers.
Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills. He scored a league-high 44 touchdowns last season and hasn't won fewer than 10 games in a season since he was a rookie, so yeah, he probably could win on the 49ers.
Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins. He has a 32-19 career record with the Dolphins, so yeah, he probably could win on the 49ers.
Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets. He just won his fourth MVP two years ago, so yeah, he probably could win on the 49ers.
Jacoby Brissett, New England Patriots. Jimmy Garoppolo won on the 49ers, and Brissett is better than him, so yeah, he probably could win on the 49ers.
Which means of the 32 starting quarterbacks in the NFL, only one couldn't win on the 49ers, and he played for them last season.
Good to know.