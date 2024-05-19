All 49ers

Why the 49ers Should Thank the NFL Schedule Makers

Despite two Thursday night football games and facing multiple teams off their Bye week, the 49ers should still feel thankful to the NFL schedule makers. Here is why.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Nov 19, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan (left)
Nov 19, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan (left) / Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
A tremendous honor was bestowed upon the San Francisco 49ers for their 2024 regular season schedule.

That honor was being given six primetime games. It is indicative of how much of a draw the team is to be featured six times in a time slot exclusively for them. However, the 49ers were also dealt a bad hand by the NFL schedule makers.

The 49ers have two Thursday night football games and have to face four teams coming off their Bye week, which apparently means they have a -22 rest differential. This was the case last year for them, so they get back-to-back seasons facing rested teams.

Despite all of that, the 49ers should actually be thankful to the NFL schedule makers. For starters, who cares that the 49ers have to face teams coming off their Bye week? It never really was a significant factor last season for them and it won't be significant this year either.

The reason the 49ers should be thankful is because of the rest they will be receiving themselves. Week 9 is when the 49ers will take their Bye week, which is a phenomenal week to take off. Anytime a team can get their Bye week right in the middle of the season it is always a great benefit.

Look back to last season. The 49ers were riding a three game losing streak going into their Bye week and it could not have arrived at a more perfect time. It allowed the 49ers to reset themselves and unplug. Plus, they got to lick their wounds and recover for their second-half of the season push.

Facing four teams coming off their Bye week is a non-story and so are two Thursday night games. This comes with the territory of being an elite team that everyone loves to watch. All that matters is where the 49ers received their Bye week and they were done a huge favor by the NFL schedule makers.

