Former 49ers GM Scot McCloughan is Not a Fan of RB Isaac Guerendo
The 49ers draft received mixed reviews -- some good, some bad. But there was one pick that analysts almost unanimously disliked -- running back Isaac Guerendo.
Former 49ers general manager Scot McCloughan recently was interviewied in The Athletic about the 49ers latest draft picks, and he generally had positive things to say about them. Except when it came to Guerendo.
"Nothing special," McCloughan said of the running back. "Unless he can return kicks and play special teams, I’d be surprised if he makes the team.”
Fortunately for Guerendo, he returned kicks in college and most likely will be the 49ers' kickoff returner, a position that will take on added importance this season as the NFL has changed the rules for the play.
But the 49ers traded up in Round 4 for Guerendo, presumably to play running back at some point. And from his results at the NFL Scouting Combine, he seems built to play running back, considering he's 220 pounds and he runs a 4.33.
But in four seasons at Wisconsin, Guerendo carried the ball just 99 times -- he was almost a complete non-factor. Then in 2023, he transferred to Louisville and finally had a breakout year -- 132 carries, 810 yards, 11 touchdowns. So it's possible he's a late bloomer. It's also possible he played against a bunch of football players who were younger than him last season and that he'll struggle with the 49ers the way he struggled at Wisconsin.
It seems unlikely Guerendo will take carries away from Christian McCaffrey any time soon, so unless he returns punts, he'll have nothing to do.