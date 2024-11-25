49ers Will Open the Practice Window for Star Linebacker
It's tough to get excited about the San Francisco 49ers lately.
But there is one piece of news worth celebrating today. On Monday, Kyle Shanahan revealed that the 49ers will open the practice window for star linebacker Dre Greenlaw. He is set to join the team in Wednesday's practice. Greenlaw has been on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list since tearing his Achilles nine months ago.
Greenlaw suffered the injury in the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs. It occurred as he was heading towards the field from the sideline in the second quarter in a bizarre incident. His loss was certainly felt by the 49ers in that game. It's been the same for this miserable season.
Having a fiery and emotional leader like Greenlaw back should uplift the defense. You could argue that he could've salvaged the final drive against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 11. He is that good and that inspirational to the team.
Unfortunately, Greenlaw may be returning at a point in the 49ers' season that is too late. They are now 5-6 after losing to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. The playoffs are growing increasingly out of reach. Their only hope is to win the NFC West since they're only a game back out of first place.
But this doesn't appear to be a team capable of improving and going on a run. Not even getting Greenlaw back is enough. There is also the question of how Greenlaw will look on his return, assuming he returns. It would probably be best to allow Greenlaw to take the season off.
However, Greenlaw is going to be a free agent in the offseason. He and the 49ers would like to see how he looks and if a return is possible. I'd imagine Greenlaw looks decent, but not close to the fringe All-Pro caliber player that he is. There is only one way to find out and that's by playing.
Hopefully it works out for him as he's been one of the crucial missing pieces on the 49ers this year.