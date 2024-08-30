Can the 49ers Defeat the Jets Without Trent Williams?
And then there was one.
Trent Williams is the last remaining holdout for the San Francisco 49ers. All the focus will now be turned to him with Brandon Aiyuk finally extended. It shouldn't take the 49ers too long to get his contract adjusted.
However, it's still possible that the two sides will continue to be at an impasse. Williams is 36 years old after all, so that could be the hesitation for the 49ers. If he's looking for added years to his deal, then it's even a tougher hurdle. Whatever it is that's holding this all up, Williams will not return unless his demands are met.
He could even take his holdout into the regular season. Missing Week 1 against the New York Jets is on the table. It's what Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones did last year. Sure enough, the Chiefs lost their opening game and extended Jones shortly after. Williams could easily replicate that.
His absence in Week 1 would lessen the chances of the 49ers winning if not outright losing. So, can the 49ers defeat the Jets without Williams?
It would be tough to emerge victorious without Williams. Without him, it would be more likely that the 49ers lose to the Jets than win. Wiliams' impact cannot be overstated. For starters, he is impeccable as a pass protector. Guarding Brock Purdy's blindside so that he can deliver is crucial.
Then there is the aspect of his run blocking. Whether it is running to his side or using him as a pulling blocker, he creates incredible running lanes. They are wide enough for a fan in the stands to run through and be efficient.
Even a running back as great as Christian McCaffrey will suffer without Williams. Besides, it's already looking rough as it is to beat the Jets. Even though the 49ers have Aiyuk back, there is a concern that he will not look in solid form.
This all has the makings of the Jets upsetting the 49ers. The fact that it is on primetime places more pressure on the 49ers to win too. Plus, the 49ers offense usually starts the regular season off slow. Last year was a rare time that they didn't, but perhaps they go back to their sluggish start.
The vibe around it is all bad for the 49ers right now. Should Williams hold out of Week 1, then a loss to the Jets increases in likelihood.