The San Francisco 49ers are quickly approaching the Divisional Round of the 2025 playoffs.

Regardless of the outcome against the Seattle Seahawks, the 49ers’ 12–5 record and road playoff victory over the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, remain among the team’s finest achievements.

Beyond the sheer number of injuries on both sides of the ball, the front office’s decision to overhaul the roster with younger, more affordable players played a significant role, leaving millions of dollars in dead cap on the books this season.

But one decision proved to be a masterstroke, purely because of his output in the second part of the season. The front office made the right call with this one.

Jauan Jennings' almost maximized his performance-based incentives

Dec 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) warms up before the game against the Chicago Bears at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Despite holding out of training camp in search of a major payday, Jauan Jennings settled for a contract structured around performance-based incentives. With the regular season complete and the team reaching the playoffs against the odds, Jennings earned all but one of those bonuses.

Jennings earned $2.4 million for playing at least 35 offensive snaps in 15 games. He also collected an additional $1.3 million for surpassing 600 yards and six touchdowns, ultimately finishing the season with nine touchdowns.

On top of that, he picked up another $600,000 for playing at least 35 snaps in the playoff game against the Eagles. All in all, it was a highly productive and lucrative season for Jennings. And let’s not forget that touchdown pass to Christian McCaffrey should probably earn him a bonus of its own, even if the contract doesn’t say so.

If he received 60 catches in the regular season, he'd have pocketed another $666,667, but it didn't quite work out as he was five short.

Why Jauan Jennings should remain with the 49ers after 2025 season

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) reacts in front of Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean (33) after a first down catch in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Brandon Aiyuk situation still leaves a sour taste, as he could have played a key role in the 49ers’ inspired Super Bowl run once he recovered from his injuries.

Meanwhile, Jennings struggled in the first half of the season but played through five broken ribs, ankle sprains, shoulder injuries, and calf troubles. While he clearly suffered on the field, he still gave it his all.

With Jennings’ contract expiring at the end of this season, the front office needs to reward him with the largest payday of his career. It doesn’t need to match what they offered Aiyuk, but his performance and passion for the game have never been more evident.

Read More