All 49ers

Christian McCaffrey Refers to Brandon Aiyuk as "Former Teammate"

A simple slip up? Or does Christian McCaffrey know something we don't?

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Jul 25, 2024; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey answers questions at a press conference following Day 3 of training camp at SAP Performance Facility. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 25, 2024; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey answers questions at a press conference following Day 3 of training camp at SAP Performance Facility. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports / D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Well this is awkward.

San Francisco 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey was interviewed on Tuesday by NFL Network's Chris Rose and Steve Wyche following practice.

During the interview, McCaffrey was asked about the situation with the 49ers and Brandon Aiyuk who are currently at an impasse in contract negotiations. There is even the possibility, one that is intensifying lately, of Aiyuk being traded. McCaffrey had an odd reference in his answer to Rose and Wyche. Here is part of what he had to say.

"For me, I don't deal with it," said McCaffrey. "That's not part of my job. That's not part of my position. I think, obviously as a former teammate, err, you know teammate of his in general any teammate that you have you love and respect them. You want the best for them. As far as the business side of this game goes, it's always difficult. I stay out of it completely. That's way above my pay grade."

Unreal. McCaffrey refers to Aiyuk as his "former teammate." Does McCaffrey know something we don't? Does he already view Aiyuk as good as gone from the 49ers? Or was it simply a slip up? If you take his word for it, then it was a simple slip up or he already views Aiyuk as departed since he "stays out" of it all.

Regardless, it just fuels all the weirdness lately with Aiyuk and the 49ers. Reports have constantly fluctuated with whether or not a trade is in the works and the likelihood of it. At this point, it feels like a trade is inevitable despite it not being wise of the 49ers to do so.

Nick Bosa has already made it clear that it'll be tough to replace Aiyuk if he is traded, so he doesn't appear to be a fan of it. I doubt anyone on the team is, but it doesn't matter what they think. This is the ugly side of the business and one that they must come to grips with if a trade occurs.

"Obviously we always wish the best for any of our teammates whether they're here or not," McCaffrey said. "Obviously we hope he's here. It's a tough part of the business."

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III

JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News