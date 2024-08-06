Christian McCaffrey Refers to Brandon Aiyuk as "Former Teammate"
Well this is awkward.
San Francisco 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey was interviewed on Tuesday by NFL Network's Chris Rose and Steve Wyche following practice.
During the interview, McCaffrey was asked about the situation with the 49ers and Brandon Aiyuk who are currently at an impasse in contract negotiations. There is even the possibility, one that is intensifying lately, of Aiyuk being traded. McCaffrey had an odd reference in his answer to Rose and Wyche. Here is part of what he had to say.
"For me, I don't deal with it," said McCaffrey. "That's not part of my job. That's not part of my position. I think, obviously as a former teammate, err, you know teammate of his in general any teammate that you have you love and respect them. You want the best for them. As far as the business side of this game goes, it's always difficult. I stay out of it completely. That's way above my pay grade."
Unreal. McCaffrey refers to Aiyuk as his "former teammate." Does McCaffrey know something we don't? Does he already view Aiyuk as good as gone from the 49ers? Or was it simply a slip up? If you take his word for it, then it was a simple slip up or he already views Aiyuk as departed since he "stays out" of it all.
Regardless, it just fuels all the weirdness lately with Aiyuk and the 49ers. Reports have constantly fluctuated with whether or not a trade is in the works and the likelihood of it. At this point, it feels like a trade is inevitable despite it not being wise of the 49ers to do so.
Nick Bosa has already made it clear that it'll be tough to replace Aiyuk if he is traded, so he doesn't appear to be a fan of it. I doubt anyone on the team is, but it doesn't matter what they think. This is the ugly side of the business and one that they must come to grips with if a trade occurs.
"Obviously we always wish the best for any of our teammates whether they're here or not," McCaffrey said. "Obviously we hope he's here. It's a tough part of the business."