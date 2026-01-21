5 positions of need for San Francisco 49ers 2026 offseason

The San Francisco 49ers close out an impressive season and now head into an offseason with plenty of questions. While they could use depth in all areas, some positions stand out more than others as areas of need. Where do the 49ers need to add?

Tight End

This was not going to be a need until a few weeks ago. George Kittle tearing his Achilles changes everything for San Francisco, and while Kittle will be back, they have to start thinking about life without him. At his age and the severity of the injury, there is no telling when he will be healthy and just how he will look when that happens.

More than that, Jake Tonges is a free agent, although restricted, and Luke Farrell will not be back. Even if they just get a strong blocker to upgrade from Farrell, it would be welcome.

Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Safety

The 49ers started four different safeties and still do not feel like they have one. Malik Mustapha is fine but limited. Ji’Ayir Brown struggled and got hurt to close the year. Marques Sigle was benched during his rookie year, and Jason Pinnock will not be back. The 49ers would prefer Brown in dime, Sigle as a fourth safety, and then a new starter next to Mustapha.

Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Left Guard

The 49ers started four players at left guard this season and cannot trust any to start Week 1. Ben Bartch cannot stay healthy and should not be on the team next year. Connor Colby was awful as a rookie. Nick Zakelj is a practice squad player, and Spencer Burford is a free agent.

Burford and Colby could compete, but they need another name or someone who can push them both to depth.

Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Wide Receiver

The 49ers have big questions to answer at wide receiver. Brandon Aiyuk is going to be gone. Jauan Jennings is a free agent, and after his season, there is a big cloud over what his contract will look like.

Ricky Pearsall could not stay healthy and has not produced enough in two seasons. They need one, and potentially two new starting wide receivers, and at least one of them needs to make a real impact.

Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Defensive Tackle

The front needs to continue to see assets invested. Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams will be back. If they can bring in Bryce Huff as a third edge rusher, they may be okay in there. Meanwhile, they have Alfred Collins along the interior.

Kalia Davis and Jordan Elliott are free agents, and neither was good enough. CJ West enters Year 2, but may be best in that Huff-type of rotational role. They need one more legitimate name upfront.

Read More