All 49ers

Jacob Cowing Gifted a Prime Opportunity Entering 49ers Training Camp

Rookie receiver Jacob Cowing was going to struggle to flourish in training camp due to abundance of talent at the position, but he now has been gifted a prime opportunity to impress the coaches.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

May 10, 2024; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers rookie wide receiver Jacob Cowing (83) runs drills during the 49ers rookie minicamp at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Mandatory Credit: Robert Kupbens-USA TODAY Sports
May 10, 2024; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers rookie wide receiver Jacob Cowing (83) runs drills during the 49ers rookie minicamp at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Mandatory Credit: Robert Kupbens-USA TODAY Sports / Robert Kupbens-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Rookie receiver Jacob Cowing could find himself a role on a handful of NFL offenses.

But being on the San Francisco 49ers means he's far down on the totem pole. Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings, and Ricky Pearsall are all ahead of him, so finding a role on the offense this year was unlikely. That's not even factoring in Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle.

However, Cowing has been gifted a prime opportunity entering 49ers training camp. He is poised to see more practice reps come his way than he did last week. That is because Aiyuk is most likely going to hold out of training camp after he recently requested a trade from the 49ers. I'd bet that his hold out goes on for a while too.

On top of Aiyuk's absence, Pearsall looks like he will miss a bit of time after he was placed on the non-football injury list. There's no telling what exactly Pearsall injured and the severity of it, but I'd say he's missing at least a bit of time when training camp opens up on July 23. This means two spots worth of reps have opened up.

It only bodes well for Cowing to use those opportunities to flourish. It'll help bring him up to speed further and allows him the chance to impress Kyle Shanahan to possibly be considered for a role on the offense. It's unfortunate that Pearsall is hurt, but the reality is that this is a prime opportunity for Cowing to take advantage of.

Again, there's no telling the severity of Pearsall's injury, so who knows how long he'll be out or how limited he'll be. Either way, Cowing needs to realize what he's been gifted and make the most of it if he ever hopes to see the offensive side of the field during his rookie season.

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III

JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News