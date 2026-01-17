Is Ricky Pearsall Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for 49ers vs. Seahawks)

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall has been limited by a knee injury for a lot of the 2025 season due to a knee injury, and he's officially listed as questionable for Saturday's matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.

Pearsall has not played since Week 17, and he missed the 49ers' playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles last week despite being listed as questionable for that matchup.

The former first-round pick said that he's "pretty confident" that he'll suit up against Seattle in the divisional round.

Ricky Pearsall said he's "pretty confident" he'll play in Divisional round. https://t.co/QXNjcJlJIY — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) January 15, 2026

Getting Pearsall back would be a major boost for the 49ers, as they lost George Kittle (Achilles) for the season in the wild card win over the Eagles.

During the regular season, Pearsall appeared in nine games, catching 36 of his 53 targets for 528 yards. He caught four passes for 108 yards in Week 1 against Seattle, and he could be a focal point of the 49ers' passing attack if he does play.

Still, with Pearsall on the injury report, the SI Betting team is looking elsewhere when it comes to betting on 49ers props on Saturday.

Best 49ers Prop Bet vs. Seahawks

Earlier this week, SI Betting's Ryan Gilbert shared his favorite props for this game, and he's eyeing Christian McCaffrey to lead this banged up 49ers offense:

Christian McCaffrey OVER 5.5 Receptions (-177)

The 49ers suffered another injury in the Wild Card Round with tight end George Kittle tearing his Achilles. Jake Tonges will step into a starting role this week, but I don’t think he’ll be used the same way Kittle was. Instead, I see an increase in the passing game for Christian McCaffrey.

McCaffrey obviously isn’t your standard running back. He’s a weapon no matter where he lines up on the field, and I could see the 49ers using him in passing situations this week.

McCaffrey finished with six catches on eight targets last week. He has 6+ catches in three of his last four games, including in Week 18 against Seattle.

