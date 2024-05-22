All 49ers

Jake Brendel has Knee Tendonitis and Will Miss 49ers OTAs

While Brendel is out rehabbing, the 49ers starting center in OTAs is veteran Jon Feliciano.

Dec 3, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Francisco 49ers center Jake Brendel (64) runs off the field against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
This is something to monitor.

Jake Brendel was a no-show at practice on Tuesday. Afterward, head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed that Brendel has knee tendonitis and will miss all of OTAs. "He could tough through it but we're going to be smart with him on it," Shanahan said.

Brendel has been the 49ers' starting center each of the past two seasons and hasn't missed a game in that time. But he'll be 32 on Sept. 10. He's at the age when his body could begin to break down. Which means the 49ers could need another center as soon as this year.

While Brendel is out rehabbing, the 49ers starting center in OTAs is veteran Jon Feliciano. He started seven games at right guard for the 49ers last season and performed reasonably well. He also started 15 games at center for the New York Giants in 2022. So he could replace Brendel if his knee tendonitis lingers.

Brendel was a Pro Bowl alternate in 2022, but his Pro Football Focus grades haven't been good the past two seasons. It's entirely possible that the 49ers would be better off playing Feliciano over Brendel at center. And then at right guard, the 49ers could play Spencer Burford or rookie Dominick Puni, or both of them in a rotation.

The center is a critical position in the 49ers' offense because he's responsible for setting the protection schemes at the line of scrimmage before the snap. And in the Super Bowl, the 49ers gave up nine unblocked rushers, which means Brendel didn't do so well. It will be interesting to see what the 49ers plan to do with him.

