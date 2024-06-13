Ben Bartch Could Start at Center for the 49ers in 2024
The two most likely players to start at center for the 49ers in 2024 are Jake Brendel and Jon Feliciano, but they're both old and injured.
That's why Ben Bartch was the 49ers' starting center in OTAs and minicamp. Brendel, 31, was out with knee tendinitis. And Feliciano, 32, was out with an undisclosed injury. That left Bartch, a former fourth-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars who's only 25.
The 49ers signed Bartch of the Jaguars practice squad last year. He started 20 games in Jacksonville, mostly at guard, but injuries cost him playing time. Now he's healthy, and the 49ers like him at center. He's their new project.
Brendel, their current starting center, originally was on the Miami Dolphins practice squad -- that's how current 49ers offensive line coach Chris Foerster discovered him. Over years, Foerster helped Brendel develop into a starting-caliber center. Foerster could be doing that again with Bartch.
Bartch clearly has talent -- that's why he was a fourth-round draft pick, as opposed to Brendel who was undrafted. Bartch is 6'6" and 315 lbs, which means he's quite large for a center. But he was snapping the ball consistently and moving well during OTAs and minicamp.
If Brendel and Feliciano continue to break down and miss time during training, the 49ers could decide to go with Bartch at center to maintain continuity. The 49ers don't like making constant changes to their offensive line. If Bartch solidifies himself as a dependable every-day option at center this summer, he just might keep the job.