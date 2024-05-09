Jarrett Kingston Explains Why the 49ers Drafted Him
SANTA CLARA -- 49ers rookie offensive lineman Jarrett Kingston spoke to reporters on Thursday. Here's what he said.
Q: How did playing in the Air Raid system at Washington State help you in pass protection?
KINGSTON: "The two years I had Mike Leach, we really only pass blocked, even in practice. Having so many reps at it really helped me."
Q: Who helped you with your run blocking?
KINGSTON: "It was last year with Josh Henson, my offensive line coach at USC. He really helped me with inside zone, outside zone and gap scheme, and not just physically, but mentally learn more about it. So this last year at USC I really took another step with it."
Q: What's your first impression of Chris Foerster, your offensive line coach?
KINGSTON: "I've talked to him a little bit. He's a legend, one of the best offensive line coaches in the league. I'm just excited to learn from him and get under his wing and see how great I can be."
Q: Have you two talked about your film yet?
KINGSTON: "A little bit, yeah. He likes how physical I am playing. He also told me what I need to work on to develop."
Q: You had an impressive short shuttle time. Are you aware of that?
KINGSTON: "It was a good time, but I was running a 4.3 in training. That was the last event at the Combine, so I was already so tired at that point. I still ran a decent time, but it would have been better if I had run it first. I think I've always been pretty good at it, because we trained it."
Q: How does that translate to the game?
KINGSTON: "It shows how quickly you can move laterally, how quickly you can change direction and how low you can stay. It shows how twitchy you are."