John Lynch "Absolutely" Views a Scenario With Jimmy Garoppolo on the 49ers in 2022

So you're telling me there's a chance?

Trading Jimmy Garoppolo hasn't gone according to plan for the 49ers. And should they still fail to find a trade partner for him or compensation to their liking by training camp, John Lynch "absolutely" views a scenario with Garoppolo on the roster in 2022.

"Guys like that don’t fall out of trees. He’s a good player at a position where they’re hard to find. You certainly don’t just give guys like that away. We can just foot the bill if you want to describe it as that. We’ll be patient with that one."

The 49ers are setting themselves up for a training camp that is more dramatic and contentious than last years. If Kyle Shanahan and Lynch were annoyed last year with all of the questions at quarterback, then they certainly won't like it this year. This team still refuses to outright say that Lance is the starting quarterback. It doesn't matter if there have been "indications" made to Lance. That means NOTHING.

So long as Garoppolo remains aboard the roster, Lance cannot be viewed as the starter. I would not fully rule out Shanahan making it a competition in training camp only to end up running it back with Garoppolo again. It would not shock me one bit. The 49ers absolutely cannot have Garoppolo in training camp, and they especially cannot carry him into Week 1 of the regular season.

Yet, when Lynch was asked if he foresees a scenario with Garoppolo in Week 1 he answered "Of course."

I get that Lynch has to keep things open for trade purposes, but come on. This is a lost cause with Garoppolo and keeping him aboard just sets themselves up for a weird training camp. What they need to do and should have done by now is cut him.

If he didn't have a market when there were several quarterback needy teams, then he is not going to suddenly have one in training camp. The 49ers are delusional in this process with Garoppolo, but it looks like he is here to stay until they receive an equitable offer for him.

"We like things that Jimmy brings to the table. We're doing what we think is best for our team and for Jimmy by keeping him with us for right now.