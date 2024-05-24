Kris Kocurek Explains Why Nick Bosa Had a Down Season in 2023
SANTA CLARA -- Nick Bosa turned heads when he showed up to 49ers OTAs this year.
Last year, he didn't attend OTAs, minicamp or training camp, and as a result he had a down season. This week, defensive line coach Kris Kocurek explained why Bosa's pass-rush production suffered.
Q: After the season, Nick Bosa said he felt he played the run as well as he ever has been his pass rush wasn't where he wanted it to be. And he mentioned hand usage in particular, that he didn't get the reps during the offseason. Is that what you saw?
KOCUREK: I would agree with his assessment of himself. He always has been a really dominant run player for us on the edge. He has the ability to reduce run lanes with his edge sets. And he has the ability to close ground on the back side and get to plays. There's instinctual stuff he does in the run game that people don't really even see. In the pass rush, it's difficult with the contract stuff to miss everything. He does a lot of honing in during camp where he gets the reps versus Trent Williams and the one on ones versus Trent. Those are really valuable reps going against the best of the best daily. You really get honed in on that stuff. He wasn't able to get that. We hit the ground running with him with a walk through and three days later he was in a game. Even when you're one of the best in the world at doing what you do, that's a difficult task to ask. Just the timing of things will be more honed in this year. Just being able to go against Trent during camp and really get a feel for the hand use and the timing of it. If you're off a little bit in the NFL, you're not going to win. Those guys get paid a lot of money to block him and he gets paid a lot of money to beat them. It's a battle of small, minute details."