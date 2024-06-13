Joey Bosa Wants to Play with Brother 49ers DE Nick Bosa "at Some Point"
The 49ers might have one more move up their sleeve this offseason.
Joey Bosa recently renegotiated his contract with the Chargers, a deal which keeps in Los Angeles through 2025. But he wants to play with his brother Nick Bosa.
“It’d be cool at some point,” Joey Bosa said according to ESPN.com. “I always thought of myself being somebody that will play here and retire here, which I think not many people do on one team and I think would be a cool thing to accomplish, but you never know. I’m going to worry about this year first.”
Sounds like Joey Bosa doesn't particularly expect to play for the Chargers after 2024. That's because he has no guaranteed money left on his deal after this year and his cap number for 2025 will be an astronomical $36.4 million. So it's highly likely the Chargers will cut him next year unless he plays extremely well in 2024, which seems unlikely. He missed 20 games the past two seasons and he will turn 29 on July 11.
The 49ers absolutely should not trade for Bosa, even if the Chargers offer him to the 49ers in exchange for Brandon Aiyuk. But if the Chargers release Bosa next year, you can bank on the 49ers signing him as a free agent.
There's also an outside chance that if Nick Bosa continues to underperform relative to his contract that pays him $34 million per season, the 49ers could trade him in a couple of years. But that's way down the line.