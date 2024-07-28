Kyle Shanahan is Comfortable With who the 49ers Have at Safety
The safety position was one where the San Francisco 49ers were looking to reinforce in the offseason.
That is why they brought in Julian Blackmon for a visit before he ended up back with the Indianapolis Colts. Since free agency didn't work, the 49ers pivoted to the NFL draft where they took Malik Mustapha in the fourth-round.
Still, the 49ers aren't too secure at the position. Ji'Ayir Brown is really the only solid player they have as he enters year two. Talanoa Hufanga is a variable as he returns from a torn ACL, and Mustapha is a rookie who needs work as a coverage player. The rest of the players are just depth and special teams guys.
Despite a lack of solidification at the position, Kyle Shanahan is comfortable with who the 49ers have.
“I feel great about our safeties right now," said Shanahan. "It'll be real exciting to get Huff back, I think in a week or two. But I think him not being in there, G.O. has really taken advantage of his reps. I think he's playing as good as he is played at the safety level. Ji’Ayir just getting that experience last year, it's helped him out so much.
"We’ve got a number of young guys in here which are competing hard. And we do have some older vets here with a lot of knowledge who have played some football, guys like Erik Harris and stuff like that. So we’ve got a good group. I don't rule out anything as it goes. You never know how to play out. But I feel good about our group, what we got right now.”
As soon as Shanahan mentioned Erik Harris, that is when I knew the position wasn't strong. By no means is Harris going to be fine for the 49ers if it ever gets to that point. They are really banking on Brown to take the next step and for Hufanga to be back to where he was before his torn ACL.
Meanwhile, All-Pro Justin Simmons is out there for the 49ers to sign and instantly make the position strong. I'd suspect that only occurs if Hufanga is looking shaky out there or has a setback. Until then, the 49ers will work with what they have and be content with it.