Projecting a Jauan Jennings Extension with 49ers Before Free Agency
The San Francisco 49ers have a tough decision to make when it comes to Jauan Jennings and his contract. The two tried to work out a deal this offseason but only came up with a revised salary for the one season. Now, he is set to hit free agency.
What contract will Jauan Jennings get in free agency?
Some recent projections have Jennings set to get as much as $22M per year. This would be great for Jennings, whose salary is just under $5M and was projected to get closer to $13M this offseason. However, that is just one projection and may not be what he actually receives. What would a fair contract look like for Jennings?
Below is a comparison of Jennings stats to other receivers in the $22M per year range. When you just look at his last two years, which is when Jennings has broken out, he is in the conversation with them.
Name
Age
AAV
Catches
Yards
TDS
Jauan Jennings
28
?
132
1618
15
*Calvin Ridley
31
$23
81
1320
4
Michael Pittman
28
$23.3
149
1592
10
Davante Adams
33
$22
145
1852
22
Courtland Sutton
30
$23
155
2098
15
*Chris Godwin
29
$22
83
936
7
However, the only receivers he has more catches than are Godwin and Ridley and they missed sigificant time with injuires over this span. His stats are very similar to Michael Pittman, and that is likely what his agent will show teams.
Still, most of these names signed the deals that they did because they have a longer track record. Jennings only has two strong seasons out of his five. When compared to these other receivers past five years, he is nowhere close.
Name
Catches
Yards
TDs
Jauan Jennings
210
2581
22
Calvin Ridley
188
2617
14
Michael Pittman
445
4751
24
Davante Adams
471
6065
55
Courtland Sutton
336
4475
29
Chris Godwin
368
4086
17
Ridley nearly missed two full seasons and his stats are tight with Jennings. Pittman has over 2,000 more yards when we zoom out to a larger sample. They are the same age and even if the past two years are close, Pittman has an edge and has a much longer track record. Is this too high to aim for Jennings?
A more realistic salary for Jauan Jennings
If we move just one tier down the salary cap hits for wide receivers, we see a group that maybe more in line with Jennings. Jerry Jeudy, Khalil Shakir, Christian Watson, Jakobi Meyers, and Darnell Mooney all signed deals in recent years and are closer to Jennings in production.
Name
Age
AAV
Catches
Yards
TDs
Jauan Jennings
28
?
132
1618
15
Jerry Jeudy
26
$17.5
140
1831
6
Khalil Shakir
25
$13.25
148
1540
8
Christian Watson
26
$11
64
1231
8
Jakobi Meyers
29
$20
162
1862
7
Darnell Mooney
28
$13M
96
1435
6
Jennings has a lot more touchdowns than these names, but the rest of the production looks close. More than that, Jennings is older than a lot of these players, so he cannot make the youth claim like he can when comparing him to Davante Adams.
Even more, when you expand the sample a bit more, it gets even more clear that this is his group.
Name
Catches
Yards
TDs
Jauan Jennings
186
2299
17
Jerry Jeudy
261
3561
14
Khalil Shakir
197
2312
11
Christian Watson
133
2264
20
Jakobi Meyers
300
3473
21
Darnell Mooney
167
2342
9
Jennings is still not quite as productive as some, but it is not as overwhelming as the other receivers. The issuse is that these recevers ranged from $13-$20M in salary.
Still, it is hard see him get more than Meyers, who joined a new team in the middle of the year, produced more than Jennings this year and has a better track record.
Something in the $17-$18M range may be better. It is more than a lot of his peers who signed before him but not more than players with much stronger track records. This is still a strong increase for Jennings, so would that get the job done? The 49ers should not offer more than $18M per year, and if Jennings does want $22M, he may have to wait for a free agency bidding war to get it.
