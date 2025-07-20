Most important 49ers in 2025: No. 18 may be a breakout defender
The San Francisco 49ers have to be pleasantly surprised with the way that Malik Mustapha performed as a rookie. His exceptional first season, plus the expectations for this year, bring Mustapha up to No. 18 on our list of the most important 49ers.
Mustpaha was not expected to start right away, but Talanoa Hufanga was still injured, and Tashaun Gipson was suspended, so the team hardly had another choice. It was the best move they could have made as Mustapha hit the ground running and quickly became a notable piece of the defensive unit. The only unfortunate issue with his first season was that he tore his ACL in the regular season finale.
Mustpaha posted that he is ahead of schedule, and the 49ers have said that Week 1 is not out of the realm of possibilities. However, Mustpaha did start the year on the Physically Unable to Perform list.
Beyond that, the 49ers made sure to sign Jason Pinnock and Richie Grant this offseason in the event that the team needs extra help at safety.
The initial thought is that Pinnock may be able to compete with Ji’Ayir Brown for a starting spot, while Grant is mostly viewed as an insurance plan for Mustpaha with an added ability to play sub-package football.
If Mustpaha were fully healthy, he would not even be this low on the list. However, because he may not play a full season from the jump, and because the 49ers made sure to have adequate depth in the safety room, Mustapha checks in at No. 18.