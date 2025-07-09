All 49ers

Ranking Most Important 49ers in 2025: No. 28 could start at safety

The San Francisco 49ers may be gearing up for a training camp competition at safety involving Jason Pinnock.

The San Francisco 49ers’ safety room underwent plenty of changes this offseason, but it’s unclear how much those moves will shake up the starting lineup. With Talanoa Hufanga and Tashaun Gipson departing in free agency, the team added Richie Grant and No. 28 on our list, Jason Pinnock.

Pinnock has the slight edge over Grant in our rankings, thanks to his 39 career starts over four seasons compared to Grant’s 33. The 49ers also gave him a slightly higher salary this offseason. However, Pinnock checks in only at 28th because his starting role is far from guaranteed. The 49ers return their primary starters from last season: Malik Mustapha and Ji’Ayir Brown.

Mustapha initially entered the lineup due to Hufanga’s injury, but even when Hufanga returned late in the season, Mustapha stayed in the lineup while Brown was the one replaced. This suggests the team sees Brown as a capable starter but also isn’t opposed to upgrading if someone such as Pinnock outperforms him.

Pinnock, a former fifth-round pick, has started for both the Jets and Giants during his first four years. He wasn’t heavily pursued in free agency, but he brings starting experience and could step in if Brown falters. However, you would assume the 49ers prefer the younger former draft pick to rise to the occasion.

There’s a scenario where Pinnock wins the job in camp and never looks back, which would make him underrated on this list. But there’s also a world where he loses out to Grant for the No. 3 safety role and serves mainly on special teams. For now, that uncertainty keeps him at No. 28.

