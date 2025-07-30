All 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers' roster reset is being overlooked

Some of these young players are better than people realize.

Parker Hurley

Nov 10, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Renardo Green (0) celebrates after he breaks up Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Ryan Miller (81) catch during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Nov 10, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Renardo Green (0) celebrates after he breaks up Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Ryan Miller (81) catch during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Bleacher Report went through each team and gave a reason why that team should not be overlooked. For the San Francisco 49ers, the quiet offseason was deemed a good thing. 

The San Francisco 49ers haven't been overlooked often in the Kyle Shanahan era, but expectations are lower than usual right now following a quiet offseason that came on the heels of a disappointing campaign.

Although a slew of big-name players exited in the spring, general manager John Lynch revealed the organization intentionally wanted to "throttle back" on spending this year and instead focus on developing the litany of draft picks it has made in recent seasons.

With 11 incoming rookies joining a 2024 class of eight, the team has plenty of in-house options to replace veterans who left in the free-agent exodus.

These players may not be known entities yet, but with Shanahan at the wheel and quarterback Brock Purdy locked into a long-term deal, it's only a matter of time before they start breaking out as superstars.

Alex Kay

This is the right answer. It is obvious that if the 49ers want to make a run, they need their elite names to stay healthy. Christian McCaffrey, Trent Williams, Nick Bosa, Brandon Aiyuk, Brock Purdy, George Kittle and Fred Warner are not being overlooked by anyone. 

However, while those names can get them a lot of regular-season wins, what is going to determine how far this team goes is the progress of all of the young names on the roster. 

Ricky Pearsall, Dominick Puni, Renardo Green, Malik Mustapha, Mykel Williams, Alfred Collins, Upton Stout, and CJ West should all have notable roles on the team this year, and that is just from the last two drafts. 

San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle CJ West (99) participates in a blocking drill during an OTA at Levi's Stadium.
Jun 10, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle CJ West (99) participates in a blocking drill during an OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

The 49ers were quiet because they believe they can fill eight starting roles with these players and not miss a beat. None of them are big names, yet, and there were no newswaves sent across the world when they declared any of these players starters, or significant snap getters. 

Next year, the secondary could be led by Green, Mustpaha, Stout, and another young and ascending player in Deommodore Lenoirwhile the three rookies this year lead the front. If that is the case, and 2023 draft pick Dee Winters companies Fred Warner, the defense may be back to its old ways. On paper, it is certainly possible. 

That is what makes this a perfect decision for the overlooked aspect of the roster that could turn the team into legitimate contenders.

Published
