George Kittle Carted Off Field During Wild-Card Game With Achilles Injury
The bad injury luck continues for the 49ers.
Star tight end George Kittle, who already missed multiple games this season due to injury, was carted off the field during the team's wild-card game vs. the Eagles on Sunday. The 32-year-old went down during the second quarter with what looked to be a lower leg issue.
The Niners soon ruled the tight end out with an Achilles injury, although the exact diagnosis/severity is not yet known.
Kittle suffered a hamstring injury in Week 1, then didn't return until Week 7, vs. the Falcons. The tight end then sat out again in Week 17 as he recovered from an ankle sprain.
The Niners finished the regular season 12–5 and are looking to make yet another deep playoff run this year—normally, that would seem much more difficult without Kittle, but at least they've already played without him for much of the season.
Whatever the issue, hoping for a speedy recovery for No. 85.