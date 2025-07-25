All 49ers

Should San Francisco 49ers try to sign Christian Wilkins?

Will the San Francisco 49ers be one of the teams interested in defensive tackle Christian Wilkins now that he is released?

Parker Hurley

Oct 6, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) celebrates his sack in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The Las Vegas Raiders recently released former first-round pick and prized free agent Christian Wilkins. The situation may be messy, but he plays a position that the San Francisco 49ers absolutely need. Should there be interest?

Is Christian Wilkins signing with the San Francisco 49ers realistic?

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) before the game against the Baltimore Ravens.
The first thought is obviously. Wilkins is a stud when he is healthy, which is why he was drafted so high and then paid so well. Jordan Elliott, who had zero sacks last season, will be joined by rookies Alfred Collins and CJ West to take the majority of the snaps along the interior. 

Bumping Elliott back into a depth role and needing a little less from the rookies is everything this roster could ask for. Of course, it is not that simple. 

Wilkins is coming off a Jones fracture injury. While the details of the release are still murky, the initial reports say that Las Vegas wanted him to go through with a procedure to recover, and he did not. 

This may mean that Wilkins thinks he is ready to play, and some doctors with different opinions may pass him physically to play. It also may mean that Wilkins is now further behind in his progress and may not be ready to go at all this season. 

Moreso, the contract will be tricky. Wilkins had voided his guaranteed money, so the money he thought he had, he no longer has. He is going to fight for his old contract, but in the meantime, he is likely going to wait to sign with the highest bidder. Do the 49ers really want to try to spend a lot to bring in a potentially injured asset?

Would the team be smartest waiting until halfway through the season, seeing what their record is, and if he is unsigned and potentially healthy for a playoff push, they could sign him to an incentive-based deal? Of course, that would mean no other teams added him to that point. It is a tricky needle to thread and may result in Wilkins playing elsewhere.

