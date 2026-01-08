Robert Saleh Gives Surprising Comments on the Eagles' Tush-Push Play

It's no secret that the San Francisco 49ers have been mediocre on defense this season. They don't have the talent for Robert Saleh to maximize his scheme.

Thankfully, they are facing the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card playoff round. Typically, that would be a massive mismatch, but the Eagles have been wildly inconsistent on offense this year.

Even their infamous tush-push play hasn't been as efficient as before. Still, it's a play the 49ers have to be prepared for, and will probably end up failing to stop.

It's a play that many teams wanted to outlaw in the offseason. Surprisingly, Saleh wasn't someone who was in support of banning the tush-push play.

Robert Saleh supports the Eagles' bread-and-butter

"I'm for it. I think if you do something good and the rest of the league hates on that, it's a good thing, right? They’ve mastered it," said Saleh on Thursday at his press conference. "If it was easy to do, everybody in the league would be doing it. And teams that have tried to duplicate it, struggle.

"So, if you're going to take that out, then you might as well take out the forward pass for some of these teams that do really well with it. So, I'm for keeping it. But, as far as stopping it, we will give it our best shot and see what happens. I always say the best way stop it is don't give them third-and-one, but they'll probably get to that eventually.”

Who would've thought that a defensive coach would be in support of the tush-push? For Saleh to say this is surprisingly, but authentic and intelligent.

His explanation for the play to stick around is spot on. I could not agree with him more. Yes, it is a boring play. Everyone knows it is practically a guaranteed conversion.

But the Eagles are the only team that excels at it. If the 49ers were adept at it, then 49ers fans would love the play. Any fanbase would love it if it were their team because only they can do it well.

The one pushback about the tush-push that I have is the inconsistencies from the referees. Other teams, when they use the play, get flagged for a false start, but not the Eagles.

It's been shown that the Eagles move right before the snap, yet they don't get penalized. That is where I begin to draw the line on support for the play. Otherwise, keep it.

The 49ers will have to prepare for this play, and perhaps for the last time. It is surely going to come up in the offseason again as a play that should be prohibited.

