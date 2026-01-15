49ers’ Brock Purdy Points Out The Challenge Of Facing Seattle’s Defense

No one needs to tell Brock Purdy just how tough it is to face the Seattle Seahawks. Their defense silenced the San Francisco 49ers two weeks ago.

Even in Week 1, which the 49ers won, was difficult. It’s never easy to take on Seattle’s defense. On Wednesday, Purdy pointed out what makes the Seahawks’ defense so challenging.

Brock Purdy sounds off on the Seahawks' defense

Jan 3, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald during the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

It starts with Seahawks coach Mike MacDonald. The scheme he runs is impeccable. It’s been giving Purdy fits since Christmas Day in 2023 against the Ravens.

“He just does a good job of making the quarterback have to earn everything,” Purdy said. “I feel like there's not a lot of easy gimme plays out there. You have to play quarterback for four quarters, be smart with the ball and go through your progressions truly.”

There’s a reason the Seahawks have been so successful this year, and it starts and ends with their defense. MacDonald, who also calls the plays for the defense, has built a formidable unit.

Even Kyle Shanahan struggles to do enough damage to their defense. In Week 1, the 49ers only managed to score 17 points. MacDonald knows how to scheme against the 49ers, but it’s also the way they coach their players.

“Then on top of that, the front, how they coach up the front with the push in the pocket, playing pretty deep to short on a lot of things and not allowing you to have a lot of explosive plays across the board, like you have to go earn every single yard,” Purdy said.

Sep 7, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws a touch down pass during the second half against Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

“That's obviously for the quarterback, but for the offense as a whole, it goes for everybody. So, he does a good job with it. He’s got a good scheme and then on top of that, really good players.”

Another factor that makes Seattle’s defense so great is safety Nick Emmanwori. His emergence this year has been magnificent for the Seahawks.

“He’s a young, talented, flies around kind of player. You’ve got length, he's a guy that is going to bring it for four quarters. He can cover, he can drop back in zone. He can do it all. So, for all of us, we’ve just got to do our job and be on top of our stuff. He's a guy that you’ve just got to be aware of because if he catches you slipping, he is going to make you pay.”

The Seahawks will be looking to suffocate the 49ers’ offense again. They have all the advantages, but also all of the pressure. It can allow the 49ers to play freely as opposed to two weeks ago, and exact revenge.

Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him and subscribe to his YouTube Channel here for more 49ers content.

Read more 49ers On SI