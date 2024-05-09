Taking Stock of the 2024-25 49ers
The NFC appears to have three tiers this season, the 49ers, Detroit, and Green Bay at the top, the Rams, Eagles and Cowboys a tier below, and the NFC South winner another step down. Seattle and Arizona hope to challenge Dallas.
For the Niners, they head into this season with key health concerns and depth dependent on rookies and 2nd year players. With an NFC-high 12 playoff games since 2019, primarily with the same core, the injury risk is significant.
A breakdown of the position groups:
Quarterback
For the first time in his career, Brock Purdy has a healthy off-season to sharpen his mechanics and upper body to generate more velocity. Through that, he can complete more throws into tight coverage. The backups will attract media attention, particularly UDFA Tanner Mordecai, but the team needs Purdy to play each week. Stock: Up.
Offensive Line
Trent Williams had a poor Super Bowl and he turns 36 in July. How many games will he miss and how will he look in the playoffs? Time may start catching up to the future Hall of Famer. The rest of the line benefits from continuity but can struggle in playoff matchups. Rookie Dominic Puni is a left guard likely replacing Aaron Banks next year while serving as an injury replacement this year if necessary. The talk that Puni can play tackle is wishful thinking, he did in college, but he’s ineffective in space. Passing on a great tackle draft will hurt the Niners when Williams misses games. Stock: Down.
Running Back
Rookie Isaac Guerendo will get gadget plays, but most of his touches will be on kickoff returns. Talk of converting him to fullback ignores that Guerendo was a mediocre blocker at Louisville, a 52.7 grade with most of the top backs in the 70s. The rest of the room led by NFL Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey is loaded, the deepest and most talented running back group of Shanahan’s tenure. Stock: Up.
Tight End
The Niners tried to address the clear need at TE2 by signing Brock Wright to an offer sheet but when Detroit matched the Niners had no Plan B and did not draft a tight end. So they hope that last year’s rookies Cam Latu and Brayden Willis can step up. George Kittle remains elite, but he turns 31 this season as the Niners want to utilize 12 personnel but don’t have the depth for it. Stock: Down.
Wide Receiver
The rookies are talented, but how many targets will they get? I expect they’ll have specific plays that Shanahan can sprinkle in, but the overall touches will be limited. The larger concern is extending Brandon Aiyuk and contract talks usually go into August. Deebo Samuel has a year left with the Niners as the team drafted three players to replace his skillset. This is the deepest receiver room Shanahan has had in Santa Clara. Stock: Up.
Defensive Line
The Niners move on from Arik Armstead and hope to get a boost from numbers in free agency. Leonard Floyd has been Mr. Reliable in recent years and the Niners will need him to produce. The improved depth will help but production is an unknown from Yetur Gross-Matos, Maliek Collins, and Jordan Elliott. This is a now-or-never opportunity for Robert Beal Jr., Kalia Davis, and Drake Jackson. Stock: Up.
Linebacker
With Dre Greenlaw, the Niners have the best linebacker duo in the league. Without him, losing his physicality makes Fred Warner more vulnerable and the depth isn’t there to replace Greenlaw. DeVondre Cambell is coming off a poor year in Green Bay. Last year’s rookies Jalen Graham and Dee Winters will get every opportunity to take the job if Greenlaw needs time to recover. The Niners' plan to add more simulated pressure will help Winters, who was an effective blitzer at TCU. Stock: Down.
Secondary
For the first time in 20 years, the Niners took a DB in the first two rounds in Renardo Green. My guess is he’ll be tried inside first as the Niners will prefer to have Deommodore Lenoir outside. Green’s ability to defend the run can also be put to use at nickel as the Niners did with K’Waun Williams. Green is handsy and if he gets flagged often in the exhibition games he’ll likely sit.
Rookie Malik Mustapha has the skills to start at safety, depending on when Talanoa Hufanga can return. This is the deepest the Niners have been in years at DB as they’ll also give a long look to last year’s pick Darrell Luter Jr. and several free agents.
Maybe the days of the Niners always having to sign a street free agent after injuries will finally end. The collective secondary will make the case for an extra roster spot this year in the final cutdown to 53. Stock: Up.
Special Teams
Jake Moody will need to find consistency and reliability in his second year after an up-and-down rookie year. Mitch Wishnowsky continues to be solid.
The key upgrade is in the return game, leveraging the new kickoff rules by adding Guerendo, who averaged 19.2 yards per kick return. The Niners may get their first kickoff return touchdown since 2018. Top pick Ricky Pearsall should get the call to field punts, he averaged 11.5 yards per return last year to Jacob Cowing’s 5.9. Stock: Up.
Overall, Purdy’s off-season improvement and growing experience should take the offense to another level. The dark clouds on the horizon are injury risks. Williams and Kittle staying healthy, Greenlaw and Hufanga coming back. The Niners will need the same health luck they had last year if they are to return to the Super Bowl.