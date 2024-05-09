All 49ers

The Most Difficult Opponents on the 49ers Schedule

The Chiefs are certainly one of them.

Grant Cohn

Feb 5, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) and Kansas City
Feb 5, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) and Kansas City / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
The 49ers schedule comes out next week. In no particular order, here are the five most difficult opponents they'll face.

The Detroit Lions

The 49ers barely beat the Lions in the NFC Championship Game. It took a miracle ricochet 50-yard pass off a defensive back's facemask and into Brandon Aiyuk's arms for the 49ers to pull it out. And while the 49ers made their mission not to get worse this offseason, the Lions got better with the additions of Marcus Davenport, D.J. Reader and Terrion Arnold. The winner of this game could be the no. 1 seed in the NFC.

The Buffalo Bills

The 49ers have faced Josh Allen only once -- back in 2020 -- and he shredded them for 320 yards and four touchdown passes. The 49ers always have a tough time containing mobile quarterbacks -- see this past Christmas when they handed the MVP award to Lamar Jackson. So Allen should be an extremely tough task for them. And this game will be on the road and potentially in the snow.

The Green Bay Packers

Another road game that could be very cold. The Packers ran the ball at will against the 49ers in the playoffs, and that was with Aaron Jones. Now they have Josh Jacobs, who's better than Jones. And if it's raining or snowing, Brock Purdy could be in trouble.

The Los Angeles Rams

The 49ers haven't beaten the Rams when Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua are all on the field. That trio is as good as any quarterback-wide-receiver trio in the NFL.

The Kansas City Chiefs

Kyle Shanahan has never beaten Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs are the one team in the NFL that simply has the 49ers' number even when the 49ers are the better team on paper as they were in the Super Bowl. Another loss to the Chiefs would be deflating.

