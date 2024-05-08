The UDFA who's Most Likely to Make the 49ers 53-Man Roster
The 49ers are so stacked, any undrafted free agent would have a tough time making their 53-man roster as a rookie. With that being said, which UDFA has the best chance to make the team?
Terrell Owens' son Terique Owens is a 49ers UDFA who will garner lots of attention this offseason, but he's a bit of a project -- he didn't start playing football until his senior year of high school. Plus the 49ers have a logjam at wide receiver after taking two in the past draft. So he probably won't make the team initially.
Cody Schrader has a chance to make the roster considering he led the SEC in rushing last season. Which means he's not a project. Either his skill set will translate to the NFL or it won't. If it translates, he'll perform well in the preseason and the 49ers will have no choice but to give him a roster spot.
But the UDFA who has the best chance to make the team is quarteback Tanner Mordecai, simply because quarterbacks are in such high demand. Mordecai has lots in common with 49ers starting quarterback Brock Purdy, so if Mordecai plays well in the preseason and the 49ers cut him, another team could sign him thinking he's the next Purdy. So the 49ers might want to hold onto him.
And it shouldn't be difficult for Mordecai to earn a spot on the 49ers roster, because he simply has to beat out Brandon Allen, who's more of a coach than a player at this stage of his career.
Let's see if Mordecai can sieze his moment.