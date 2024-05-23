All 49ers

Why Christian McCaffrey Being Absent From 49ers OTAs Isn't a Big Deal

One of the more notable absences from OTAs for the 49ers was Christian McCaffrey. While his attendance would've been sweet, it isn't a big deal at all for him not to be there.

Feb 8, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) during a press conference before Super Bowl LVIII at Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort and Spa. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Star running back Christian McCaffrey was not in attendance when the San Francisco 49ers kicked off OTAs.

Now, they are voluntary so McCaffrey is well within his right not to be there. But Nick Bosa, arguably the best player on the team, was in attendance and participated. So was Deebo Samuel. For Bosa and Samuel to be there and not McCaffrey can be viewed as a big deal.

However, McCaffrey being absent from 49ers OTAs isn't a big deal at all. Whether it is voluntary or not, this is an OTA practice. This isn't a practice in training camp or a practice in the lead up to a game. As the great Allen Iverson once said "We're talking about practice."

I'd like to think that the motor of the 49ers offense has more than earned the right to not participate in OTAs. For all we know, McCaffrey will be present for the mandatory portion. Besides, him not being there is a great opportunity for the 49ers to see what they have at running back.

They already know what they have McCaffrey, but what about their depth? They can see how Jordan Mason looks, get a closer glimpse at rookie Isaac Guerendo, and just overall see how the position could potentially look. All of the reps that would've gone to McCaffrey get to be put to better use on other running backs.

It would be nice if McCaffrey went from a leadership aspect, but having Samuel there is enough. The 49ers have a significant starter on both sides of the ball in Samuel and Bosa. McCaffrey there isn't a big loss at all, so it isn't a big deal.

