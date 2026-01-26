What the 49ers Need to Learn From the AFC Championship Game

It's a bummer that the San Francisco 49ers were so close to playing in the Super Bowl at their own stadium.

If they made it that far, their opponent would've been the New England Patriots, who handed the Denver Broncos a heartbreaking loss at home. The snow flurry is what made the game tough.

However, there was another significant factor that caused the Broncos to lose. It is a factor in the AFC Championship game that the 49ers need to learn from when it comes to an offseason decision.

The Broncos revealed a learning lesson

Don't trade Mac Jones. The Broncos proved why having a backup quarterback is important. A significant reason why they lost to the Patriots was Jarrett Stidham.

Aside from three or four throws, Stidham was mediocre. The Broncos' offense couldn't stay afloat in the game. Meanwhile, when Jones filled in for Brock Purdy, the 49ers' offense was solid.

Imagine if the Broncos had a decent backup quarterback like Jones. They most likely would've won the game. The Patriots didn't do anything special defensively to derail the Broncos.

Denver just couldn't do anything with Stidham. If they had a better backup, then Sean Payton's insane decision to not kick a field goal to go up 10-0 earlier in the game would've been moot.

Jones gives the 49ers an excellent contingency for Purdy. It makes too much sense for the 49ers to retain Jones. They shouldn't trade him. He's way more valuable than what any team will offer them.

Now, unless the 49ers get a first-round pick, which is highly unlikely, they should keep him. It's not like Purdy is some durable Iron Man. He misses games all the time.

He will probably miss a few in 2026 again. The 49ers mustn't get consumed with the "what if" on a draft pick on Jones when they know the impact Jones can provide for them.

They just saw Jones keep their season alive, and just saw the Broncos have their season end because of poor quarterback play. Keep Jones on the team.

There isn't a free agent quarterback available that can shrink the hole Jones would leave if he were traded. If Purdy was a durable player, then by all means, send Jones packing.

But he's not durable. He's proven he isn't. Maybe 2026 is the year he starts every game for the first time since 2023, but it's not a reality the 49ers should bank on.

Keep Jones or run the risk of regretting trading him when the 2026 regular season arrives.

