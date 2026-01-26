New Video Shows Mike Vrabel’s Smart Move Before Jarrett Stidham’s Game-Sealing INT

The Patriots are headed to the Super Bowl thanks to a combination of luck, talent and coaching, and during Sunday’s AFC championship win over the Broncos it was the latter of those three that may have helped New England clinch the game.

A new video shared by NFL analyst Nate Tice points out how the Broncos’ late substitution in the fourth quarter had a ripple effect leading up to quarterback Jarrett Stidham’s brutal game-sealing interception. After the Broncos decided to make their sub, the Patriots had more time to reorganize their defense. As the ref sat on the football and let the teams regroup, Mike Vrabel ran the team’s biggest defensive linemen to create havoc in the trenches.

On the ensuing snap, the Broncos’ offensive line struggled to protect Stidham, and he was forced to make a rushed throw that ended up in the hands of Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez.

Watch Tice break down that smart in-game move from Vrabel below:

Broncos subbed late on the Stidham INT in the 4th quarter. It allowed the Patriots to take their time and run their biggest DL on while the ref sat on the football and the clock kept ticking. You can feel the entire operation get hurried.



Dots included to show the late subs. pic.twitter.com/OaOJjcpjCV — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) January 25, 2026

Lots of NFL fans agreed with Tice’s take and believed that Vrabel was one of the very best in the league at situational football and game management.

Vrabel’s game management is an advantage https://t.co/9yEoG4K6Kt — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) January 25, 2026

This sort of situational command is part of what makes Mike Vrabel who he is as a coach. And this is the sort of area where John Streicher would have an impact as well. https://t.co/kYwv47WGNi — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 26, 2026

Mike Vrabel effect is multi-faceted. But this is perfect example - maybe best NFL coach at situational football. Huge advantage for Patriots. https://t.co/wit8RfbC6Y — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) January 26, 2026

This is one of many areas where Vrabel is head and shoulders above so many teams. Any time they've done this in this year's playoffs, a big play has followed for the Pats' defense. https://t.co/Yz2uXKIFeK — Bobson Dugnutt (@AirTitus) January 26, 2026

The Patriots ultimately toppled the Broncos in an ugly 10-7 win that nonetheless showed the understated brilliance and situational command of Vrabel in clutch scenarios. It’s the small things that Vrabel does to ensure his team always has the upper hand, even if they sometimes go unnoticed. Meanwhile, on the opposing sidelines, Sean Payton felt the wrath of many for his costly decision to go for it on a pivotal fourth down earlier in the game. Sunday’s matchup was a showdown between not only two top AFC teams but also two extremely experienced veteran coaches, and Vrabel ultimately came out on top.

Vrabel pulled a similar move earlier in the playoffs during a wild-card win against the Chargers, when Los Angeles also made critical personnel changes down the stretch. NBC announcer Cris Collinsworth picked up on it and called out Los Angeles for making late substitutions that allowed the Patriots to take a much-needed breather and regain momentum.

The Patriots may have had an easier path to the Super Bowl than most, but make no mistake: Vrabel and his team deserve to be there. New England will face off against the Seahawks in Super Bowl LX on Sunday, Feb. 8 at Levi’s Stadium.

