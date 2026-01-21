Why Keeping Mac Jones on the 49ers is the Wisest Move

One move the San Francisco 49ers could be interested to make this offseason is trading Mac Jones.

His impressive performance this season has revitalized his value. Jones proved that he can be a starting-caliber quarterback in the right situation.

With so many teams without a decent quarterback, the 49ers could dangle Jones to those quarterback-desperate teams. However, it is a move the 49ers aren't inclined to make.

Keeping Mac Jones is the wisest move

Nov 16, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) looks on in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

"You always listen to people with trade offers," said Kyle Shanahan at his exit press conference. "We're also not into getting rid of good players. That's why I'd be very surprised if Mac wasn't around us next year."

Shanahan makes his stance known that he doesn't want Jones gone. It's extremely wise of the 49ers to retain him. Trading Jones makes zero sense.

Brock Purdy struggles to stay healthy for an entire season. He's practically a lock to miss a few games a year. The 49ers should've lost every game that Purdy was out for.

If this were last season, when they had Brandon Allen and Joshua Dobbs, the season would've sunk. However, the 49ers just saw Jones keep their season alive, helping the team win five games.

The value Jones brings, versus at best a second-round pick, isn't comparable. Jones is way more valuable. He's a phenomenal contingency in case Purdy misses time or the season.

Dec 14, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) warms up prior to the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Production aside, Jones' influence in the locker room was felt.

"Mac made this place better," John Lynch added at the 49ers' exit press conference. "He was outstanding this season. He picked us up in a huge way. It was a really fun process to watch him come in, and the joy he was playing with. He's got an infectious attitude that affects everybody on our team. It affected the quarterback room. You talk to Brock, Brock will tell how he made him a better player.

"The biggest thing he did was when we needed him, which came early in the season, he went in there and won us a lot of football games, and he kept us in this thing. I can't say enough about Mac. Not only his play, his leadership... He's been an outstanding addition. "

Retaining Jones should be a nonnegotiable for the 49ers. Barring a team offering a top-15 first-round pick, which has a one-percent chance of happening, he needs to stay in San Francisco.

Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him and subscribe to his YouTube Channel here for more 49ers content.

Read more 49ers On SI