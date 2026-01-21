Why Keeping Mac Jones on the 49ers is the Wisest Move
In this story:
One move the San Francisco 49ers could be interested to make this offseason is trading Mac Jones.
His impressive performance this season has revitalized his value. Jones proved that he can be a starting-caliber quarterback in the right situation.
With so many teams without a decent quarterback, the 49ers could dangle Jones to those quarterback-desperate teams. However, it is a move the 49ers aren't inclined to make.
Keeping Mac Jones is the wisest move
"You always listen to people with trade offers," said Kyle Shanahan at his exit press conference. "We're also not into getting rid of good players. That's why I'd be very surprised if Mac wasn't around us next year."
Shanahan makes his stance known that he doesn't want Jones gone. It's extremely wise of the 49ers to retain him. Trading Jones makes zero sense.
Brock Purdy struggles to stay healthy for an entire season. He's practically a lock to miss a few games a year. The 49ers should've lost every game that Purdy was out for.
If this were last season, when they had Brandon Allen and Joshua Dobbs, the season would've sunk. However, the 49ers just saw Jones keep their season alive, helping the team win five games.
The value Jones brings, versus at best a second-round pick, isn't comparable. Jones is way more valuable. He's a phenomenal contingency in case Purdy misses time or the season.
Production aside, Jones' influence in the locker room was felt.
"Mac made this place better," John Lynch added at the 49ers' exit press conference. "He was outstanding this season. He picked us up in a huge way. It was a really fun process to watch him come in, and the joy he was playing with. He's got an infectious attitude that affects everybody on our team. It affected the quarterback room. You talk to Brock, Brock will tell how he made him a better player.
"The biggest thing he did was when we needed him, which came early in the season, he went in there and won us a lot of football games, and he kept us in this thing. I can't say enough about Mac. Not only his play, his leadership... He's been an outstanding addition. "
Retaining Jones should be a nonnegotiable for the 49ers. Barring a team offering a top-15 first-round pick, which has a one-percent chance of happening, he needs to stay in San Francisco.
Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him and subscribe to his YouTube Channel here for more 49ers content.
Read more 49ers On SI
Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN